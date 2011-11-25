* S-Class model family to be expanded instead
* S-Class volumes may even double to 80,000 annually
* Maybach sales of 200 cars per year far below targets
FRANKFURT, Nov 25 Daimler will
axe its Maybach superluxury brand after years of losses and
moribund sales, replacing the car with more expensive models of
its Mercedes-Benz S-Class flagship saloon starting in 2013.
"We held extensive discussions internally about which way
would promise the greatest success in the luxury segment, and we
came to the conclusion that the sales chances for the Mercedes
brand were better than that of Maybach," Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
"It would not be sensible to develop a successor model for
the current Maybach," he added, according to an excerpt of the
interview, which will be published in the German daily in full
on Saturday.
Instead, he plans to extend the number of S-Class
derivatives from a current three to six in order to boost the
model's volume, possibly even doubling it to 80,000 cars a year.
A spokesman for the company declined to comment on
which new S-Class derivatives would be added on top of the
existing saloon, long-wheelbase saloon and the coupe, sold under
the CL-Class nameplate.
"Maybach sold cars upwards of 300,000 euros, but what we
want to do now is move into the 100,000-300,000 euros segment --
where the annual volumes are in the thousands and not the
hundreds," the spokesman said.
BRITISH MARQUES TOO STRONG
Originally aiming for volumes of 1,000 cars a year when
launched in late 2002, Daimler has seen Maybach's annual sales
slump to around 200 cars, where they held steady last year.
Volkswagen and BMW, by comparison,
took far more successful excursions into the superluxury segment
thanks to scooping up British marques Bentley and Rolls-Royce,
respectively.
Auto industry experts have long argued Maybach, a brand that
before its revival in 2002 had not been in production since
1940, enjoyed no strong standing among the discriminating
wealthy.
BMW's Rolls-Royce, by contrast, has seen volumes soar 41
percent to 2,441 cars in the first nine months of this year,
driven particularly by its lower price, higher volume Ghost
model.
VW's Bentley, best known for grand tourers like the
Continental GT rather than large saloons, managed to increase
its sales by 31 percent to 4,763 cars.
The Maybach became such an image liability that Daimler
stopped publishing monthly volume statistics several years ago,
preferring only to present the figure in its annual accounts.
A spokeswoman for BMW's Rolls-Royce declined to comment on
the Maybach decision.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Will Waterman and
Jane Merriman)