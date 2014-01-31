FRANKFURT Jan 31 Mercedes-AMG, the
high-performance car division of German luxury carmaker Daimler
, sold around 32,200 autos in 2013, making it the best
year for the unit so far, Daimler said.
Daimler did not provide a figure for Mercedes-AMG's sales in
2012 but a spokeswoman said the unit sold some 20,000 cars in
2011.
"The extraordinary growth has significantly surpassed our
own expectations," Tobias Moers, chief executive of
Mercedes-AMG, said in a statement.
Founded in 1967 as AMG, Mercedes-AMG employs more than 1,200
staff and focuses on customised Mercedes-Benz-branded autos,
including race cars.
Daimler earlier this year said sales at its premium-car
division Mercedes-Benz hit a new record in 2013 at 1.46 million
autos, up 10.7 percent compared with 2012.
