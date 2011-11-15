* Aims to retain dual roles as head of Daimler and Mercedes
* Decision to add duties as Mercedes CEO one of his best
* More group CEOs running operations is "a good development"
By Hendrik Sackmann and Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, Nov 15 Dieter Zetsche has no
plans to hand over the reins of luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz to
his top lieutenant, even if some investors call for him to cede
control due to the group's profitability lagging its two main
German rivals.
The Mercedes boss, who also serves as chief executive of
parent Daimler AG, said his dual role increased his
effectiveness.
"I am convinced that I would be a considerably worse CEO of
the group if I wasn't deeply anchored in its operating
business," said Zetsche in comments emailed to Reuters on
Tuesday.
"I would also be much worse a Mercedes chief if I didn't
have the opportunity to shape its fortunes directly and with all
consequence and determination."
The ex-Chrysler boss was first appointed head of Daimler in
July 2005, only to be given responsibility for Mercedes by the
company's board the following month after rival CEO-candidate
and then-Mercedes chief Eckhard Cordes decided to leave the
company.
Asked about accepting the post, Zetsche called it "one of
the best decisions I made so far."
Auto industry analyst Arndt Ellinghorst of Credit Suisse,
however, has argued Daimler shares need a catalyst to outperform
and that catalyst would be Mercedes production and procurement
chief Wolfgang Bernhard taking over day-to-day responsibilities
for the car business.
"The most material trigger for the stock is news regarding
change in management in February next year. Our most likely
scenario is an extension of group CEO Zetsche's contract, which
we expect could also result in Dr. Bernhard becoming CEO of
Mercedes cars," Ellinghorst wrote late in September.
