* Aims to retain dual roles as head of Daimler and Mercedes

* Decision to add duties as Mercedes CEO one of his best

* More group CEOs running operations is "a good development"

By Hendrik Sackmann and Christiaan Hetzner

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 Dieter Zetsche has no plans to hand over the reins of luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz to his top lieutenant, even if some investors call for him to cede control due to the group's profitability lagging its two main German rivals.

The Mercedes boss, who also serves as chief executive of parent Daimler AG, said his dual role increased his effectiveness.

"I am convinced that I would be a considerably worse CEO of the group if I wasn't deeply anchored in its operating business," said Zetsche in comments emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.

"I would also be much worse a Mercedes chief if I didn't have the opportunity to shape its fortunes directly and with all consequence and determination."

The ex-Chrysler boss was first appointed head of Daimler in July 2005, only to be given responsibility for Mercedes by the company's board the following month after rival CEO-candidate and then-Mercedes chief Eckhard Cordes decided to leave the company.

Asked about accepting the post, Zetsche called it "one of the best decisions I made so far."

Auto industry analyst Arndt Ellinghorst of Credit Suisse, however, has argued Daimler shares need a catalyst to outperform and that catalyst would be Mercedes production and procurement chief Wolfgang Bernhard taking over day-to-day responsibilities for the car business.

"The most material trigger for the stock is news regarding change in management in February next year. Our most likely scenario is an extension of group CEO Zetsche's contract, which we expect could also result in Dr. Bernhard becoming CEO of Mercedes cars," Ellinghorst wrote late in September. (Editing by David Holmes)