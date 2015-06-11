MUNICH, June 11 Daimler Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche said the company's continued efficiency
savings plan will target more than the 2 billion euros in cost
reductions and efficiency gains achieved in an initial cost
cutting drive.
As part of an efficiency plan to lower costs, Daimler has
pursued a programme called "Fit for leadership" to save 2
billion euros ($2.25 billion). Zetsche said he was working on a
next-stage programme.
On Thursday, speaking to analysts at Daimler's investor day,
Zetsche said: "The total volume of 'Fit for Leadership' is
bigger than what we did with first stage."
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)