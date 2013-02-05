Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT Feb 5 German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz improved sales by 9.2 percent to 94,895 vehicles in January thanks to a rebound in its China operations, parent group Daimler said on Tuesday.
Sales of the upscale marque gained 15.4 percent in China to 16,695 vehicles last month. By comparison, China weighed on Mercedes volumes in December 2012 after dropping 19 percent year-on-year.
"We are optimistic about 2013, although we need to be prepared for market volatility particularly in Western Europe over the months to come. We see growth potential especially in North America as well as in Japan, China and Russia," said Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt in a statement.
The brand is counting on new products this year to help lift sales, such as the facelifted E-Class, an all new S-Class flagship saloon and the CLA compact four-door coupe. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
* PROJECT VALUE IS DKK 235 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2rs0imO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)