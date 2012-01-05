Britain's FTSE held back by sterling bounce as tech stocks recover
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK Jan 5 Germany's Daimler sold 8 percent more Mercedes-Benz luxury cars in 2011, reaching a new record of over 1.26 million vehicles, and forecast more growth as it rolls out new models like the upcoming A-Class.
"In 2012 we will consequently continue our product offensive and launch additional attractive vehicles on the market, which will give us a further boost," Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.
Apart from the revamped A-Class targeted at more younger customers, Mercedes plans to launch the new CLS Shooting Brake and the high-end SL coupe next year.
Thanks in part to a 29.5 percent jump in China sales, Mercedes-Benz brand volumes rose 15.1 percent alone in the month of December.
This helped Mercedes notch up the best-selling quarter in the company's history, at 341,624 vehicles during the three months through December.
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, June 13 Unite, Britain's biggest labour union, said on Tuesday there would be more strikes at BMW's UK plants if the German carmaker fails to agree a deal with workers over plans to close its final salary pension scheme, a day after members rejected a compromise offer.