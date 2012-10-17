* Sindelfingen's S-Class production cut to 1 shift from 2
* Workers reassigned to C-Class assembly until summer 2013
* Roughly 8,000 fewer S-Class cars to be built in Q4
(Adds background, details)
FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Daimler has cut
production shifts from two to one for its luxury Mercedes
S-Class saloon car at Sindelfingen, Germany, until the next
version of its flagship model is ready to debut in the summer of
2013, due to lower demand.
"Workers manufacturing the S-Class will be reassigned to the
C-Class assembly line during this period," the company said on
Wednesday, in a sign of the malaise in Europe's car market
starting to spread to premium brands.
Roughly 8,000 fewer S-Class cars will be built in the fourth
quarter as a result of the agreement with labour. Last year
Mercedes sold roughly 69,000 S-Class cars, generally regarded as
its most profitable model and a favourite particularly of
wealthy Chinese car buyers.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner and Hendrik Sackmann; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)