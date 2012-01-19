* Targets operating margin over 10 pct in 2020-magazine
FRANKFURT, Jan 19 Daimler plans
to more than double output of Mercedes brand vehicles to 2.7
million by 2020 in its drive to become the world's largest
premium car maker, a German business magazine reported on
Thursday.
Daimler and Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche plans to build a new
plant in China and another in either the United States or Mexico
to meet the target, Manager Magazin said.
Daimler has pledged to overtake rivals BMW and
Audi, maker of Volkswagen cars, as the top
manufacturer of luxury cars by 2020.
It sold 1.26 million Mercedes cars in 2011, about 120,000
short of the BMW brand last year.
Manager Magazin also cited sources at Daimler saying the
company would match the volume target with an operating margin
of more than 10 percent in 2020.
By 2017 or 2018, the new North American plant would begin
manufacturing the next generation A-Class together with its
strategic partner Nissan.
A spokesman for Mercedes declined to comment, but reaffirmed
its 1.6 million vehicle sales target for 2015.
Daimler Trucks chief Andreas Renschler is also pushing for a
10 percent operating margin by 2020 to beat Swedish rival Volvo
, the magazine reported.
It said Renschler was considering whether to acquire
majority control of Russian truckmaker Kamaz,
according to senior managers.
Daimler owns 11 percent f Kamaz and its financial partner
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
controls another 4 percent.
A spokeswoman for Daimler Trucks said the company continued
to aim for an 8 percent operating margin on average over the
course of an entire business cycle starting 2013.
She added Renschler was still considering whether to raise
the stake in Kamaz, adding that Daimler Trucks had the right of
first refusal to buy a 10 percent stake from investor Troika
Dialog.