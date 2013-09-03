FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Germany's Daimler appointed the head of its AMG unit, Ola Källenius, to run sales and marketing for its luxury car division Mercedes-Benz Cars effective October, the company said on Tuesday.

The Swedish-born manager replaces Joachim Schmidt, who is retiring, it said in a statement.

"With Ola Källenius we have someone with cars in his blood taking over the reins," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said, describing the 44-year-old as a brand expert with a deep knowledge of Mercedes customers.

Källenius has been running AMG, the performance unit of Mercedes that builds the exotic SLS gullwing sports car, since April 2010.

"We have him to thank for the fact that in recent years AMG has achieved double-digit growth rates and has significantly increased its market leadership in many markets," Zetsche added.

Källenius will have his work cut out, especially in China where Mercedes has fallen far behind its two bigger rivals due to a lack of dealerships as well as two competing local sales subsidiaries.

In recent years, Mercedes has seen its sales gap with BMW grow to 200,000 vehicles worldwide in 2012, or almost two months worth of sales.

Audi meanwhile overtook Mercedes in sales in 2011 and sold about 100,000 more cars globally than its Stuttgart-based competitor. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; editing by David Evans)