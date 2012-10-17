FRANKFURT Oct 17 Daimler will build its Mercedes S-Class saloon, the brand's most expensive car, in one-shift operation until the next generation model is ready to debut in 2013 to bring production in line with lower demand.

"Workers manufacturing the S-Class will be reassigned to the C-Class assembly line during this period," the company said on Wednesday, in sign that the malaise in Europe's car market is starting to spread to premium brands.

The S-Class, which is built in the Sindelfingen plant in Germany, is generally considered to be the model that generates the highest earnings contribution for Mercedes per car sold. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)