FRANKFURT Oct 17 Daimler will build
its Mercedes S-Class saloon, the brand's most expensive car, in
one-shift operation until the next generation model is ready to
debut in 2013 to bring production in line with lower demand.
"Workers manufacturing the S-Class will be reassigned to the
C-Class assembly line during this period," the company said on
Wednesday, in sign that the malaise in Europe's car market is
starting to spread to premium brands.
The S-Class, which is built in the Sindelfingen plant in
Germany, is generally considered to be the model that generates
the highest earnings contribution for Mercedes per car sold.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)