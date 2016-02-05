UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
FRANKFURT Feb 5 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz division increased deliveries of its luxury branded vehicles by 20 percent in January to 150,814, buoyed by a 63 percent rise in sales of sports utility vehicles and a 52 percent jump in deliveries in China.
For Mercedes it amounts to the 35th consecutive month of increased sales with sales up 15.2 percent in Europe, 37.1 percent in Asia-Pacific, and almost flat growth in the United States, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.