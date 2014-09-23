Fitch Affirms 361 Degrees at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 361 Degrees International Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. The company's senior unsecured rating and the rating on its outstanding USD400 million 7.25% senior notes due 2021 have also been affirmed at 'BB'. The ratings are supported by the Chinese sportswear brand's stable margins and working capital, as well as its sus