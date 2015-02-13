BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
FRANKFURT Daimler will unveil a new version of the Mercedes-Benz Pullman at next month's Geneva auto show, a six-seater stretch limousine known in the past for its popularity with plutocrats, dictators and politicians.
Also expected is a plug-in hybrid version of its popular C-Class sedan, the first among a raft of vehicles to be sold with a partially electric drivetrain which allows for zero-emission driving in town traffic.
The Pullman is based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but will have a wheelbase which is a full metre longer than the standard version to allow for an extra row of seats, the German luxury carmaker said.
The original Pullman 600, launched by Mercedes-Benz at the Frankfurt auto show in 1963, was over 6 metres long and had a top speed of 200 kilometres per hour (124 mph).
It gained notoriety in some circles as a "dictator ship" because it proved so popular with autocrats including Uganda's Idi Amin, Romania's Nicolae Ceaucescu, and Yugoslavia's Josip Broz Tito.
The new version is designed to allow high-level dignitaries to continue face-to-face discussions thanks to a row of rear-facing seats.
In April, Reuters reported that Mercedes-Benz was working on a Pullman "state limousine" which is set to cost up to $1 million in its armour-plated version.
The original Pullman had a complex hydraulic suspension that allowed it to hurtle along at high speeds on bad quality roads.
At the time, Mercedes wanted to show rivals Rolls-Royce and Cadillac it could make a car that was comfortable even at high speeds, a difficult feat for armour-plated vehicles weighing over 3.4 tonnes.
