FRANKFURT Feb 13 Daimler will unveil
a new version of the Mercedes-Benz Pullman at next month's
Geneva auto show, a six-seater stretch limousine known for its
popularity with plutocrats, dictators and politicians.
The car is based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but will have
a wheelbase which is a full metre longer than the standard
version to allow for an extra row of seats, the German luxury
carmaker said.
The original Pullman 600, launched by Mercedes-Benz at the
Frankfurt auto show in 1963, was over 6 metres long and had a
top speed of 200 kilometres per hour (124 mph).
It gained notoriety as a "dictator ship" because it proved
so popular with autocrats including Uganda's Idi Amin, Romania's
Nicolae Ceaucescu, and Yugoslavia's Josip Broz Tito.
In April, Reuters reported that Mercedes-Benz was working on
a Pullman "state limousine" which is set to cost up to $1
million in its armour-plated version.
The original Pullman had a complex hydraulic suspension that
allowed it to hurtle along at high speeds on bad quality roads.
At the time, Mercedes wanted to show rivals Rolls-Royce and
Cadillac it could make a car that was comfortable even at high
speeds, a difficult feat for armour-plated vehicles weighing
over 3.4 tonnes.
