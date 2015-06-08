FRANKFURT, June 8 Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz
passenger cars rose 12.8 percent in May, lifted by a
double-digit rise in deliveries in the United States and China
and strong deliveries of the C-Class sedan, Daimler
said on Monday.
Mercedes-Benz handed over 151,135 passenger cars to
customers thanks to an 11.1 percent rise in deliveries in the
United States, a 19.8 percent rise in China and a 5.1 percent
increase in deliveries in Europe.
Global deliveries of the C-Class sedan and estate rose by
59.5 percent to 33,016 cars in May.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)