FRANKFURT Oct 3 Daimler has struck a
cooperation deal with Nissan Motor Co. on transporter
vans, deepening a strategic alliance between the German and
Japanese automakers.
Nissan will supply Daimler's Japanese commercial vehicles
unit Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) with a
transporter van to be sold under the Fuso brand in key export
markets, the companies said on Friday.
Nissan's NV350 van will be marketed as a Fuso Canter van in
markets in the Middle East, starting this year.
Renault and Nissan announced a cooperation deal in
April 2010 to jointly develop a raft of products including a
small city car which is marketed as a Renault Twingo and the
Smart car, as well as some commercial vehicles.
Mitsubishi Fuso and Nissan already supply each other with
platforms for light trucks. A vehicle platform forms the
engineering foundation for the chassis and underbody of a car or
truck.
