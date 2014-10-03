* Alliance struck in 2010 has ballooned
* The carmakers share engines and factories
* Cost savings in excess of 2 billion euros
PARIS, Oct 3 Daimler and
Renault-Nissan are extending a manufacturing
alliance, the two carmakers said on Friday, adding that there
were no limits to how the cooperation could evolve.
"We maintain the attitude that everything is on the table.
There are no sacred cows," Renault chief Carlos Ghosn said at a
news conference with Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche at
the Paris auto show.
Both executives said projects under the alliance had
ballooned from the three planned initially to 12 now and,
according to Ghosn, were yielding significant cost savings in
excess of 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion).
Mercedes, Nissan and Renault have shared engines, plants and
vehicle underpinnings for small cars since Zetsche and Ghosn
forged an alliance in 2010, cemented by token reciprocal
shareholdings.
The pact is one of the few remaining alliances between a
volume and a premium carmaker that has survived, in contrast to
Daimler's messy divorce with Chrysler and BMW's sale
of Rover.
The companies said the alliance was being extended to
include engines, gearboxes and vans, including an agreement for
Renault to supply Daimler with a 1.6 litre four cylinder diesel
engine for use in its Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Mercedes in turn will supply its 2 litre four cylinder
gasoline engine and a 9-speed automatic transmission for use by
Nissan's premium brand Infiniti.
REAR WHEEL ARCHITECTURE
The companies said they had also struck a new cooperation
deal on transporter vans. Nissan will supply Daimler's Japanese
commercial vehicles unit Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus
Corporation (MFTBC) with a transporter van to be sold under the
Fuso brand in key export markets.
Nissan's NV350 van will be marketed as a Fuso Canter van in
markets in the Middle East, starting this year.
Sharing development, procurement and even manufacturing
costs helps both companies make savings, Ghosn said, adding that
both companies measured the gains from the alliance each year by
looking at things including goods, assembly and royalties.
"Based on projects underway and planned we expect annual
revenue between the companies to more than double in the next
six years," Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said, declining to
elaborate on what the figure would be.
In June, Daimler and Nissan announced they would share costs
to develop and build premium small cars, including building a
production line with an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles in
Aguascalientes in central Mexico, where Nissan already has a $2
billion manufacturing complex.
Projects between Renault, Nissan and Mercedes are assessed
on a case-by-case basis, Ghosn said, adding there was no attempt
to favour cooperation with any particular partner.
"Projects of the future are very balanced," he said, adding
that more companies could theoretically join the alliance.
Both companies had looked at extending a cooperation to
include using the Mercedes Rear Wheel Architecture (MRA), but no
feasible business case had been identified.
The level of cooperation between Mercedes, Infiniti and
Renault-Nissan had matured and was no longer dependent on either
of the chief executives for encouragement.
"If ever one of us would decide not to continue in his job,
cooperation would continue," Zetsche said.
