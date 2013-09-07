FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Germany's Daimler
is examining the joint production of small luxury vehicles with
Japan's Nissan Motor at a Nissan plant in Mexico, and
expects a decision by the end of the year, a group board member
told a German newspaper.
"This would be an option, if our compact cars business in
North America performs well," Andreas Renschler, who is also
head of production for Mercedes, was quoted as saying in an
interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published on
Saturday.
"It will be decided at the end of the year," he added.
Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Nissan Motor and
Daimler would build small Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz luxury cars
at Nissan's $2-billion Aguascalientes plant, which will open
late this year next to an existing Nissan assembly plant.
The plant in Mexico is expected to build the new Infiniti
Q30, a compact four-door hatchback that will share engines and
some chassis components with the Mercedes-Benz GLA, the sources
said.
The 2015 GLA, a compact crossover vehicle similar in size to
the Q30, will go on sale next spring in Europe and next fall in
the United States, Mercedes-Benz has said. The GLA is one of
several candidates for future production at Aguascalientes, the
sources said.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Mike Collett-White)