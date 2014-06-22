FRANKFURT, June 22 The executive board of German
carmaker Daimler is due in the next fortnight to sign
off on plans to build derivatives of its compact A Class model
in Mexico, German monthly Manager Magazin reported on Sunday.
Daimler will set up production capacity at a plant operated
by its alliance partner Nissan in Aguascalientes
northeast of Guadalajara, the magazine cited unnamed company
executives as saying.
Daimler and Nissan declined to comment.
With numerous free trade accords, a cheap and skilled labour
force and proximity to the lucrative U.S. auto market, Mexico is
attracting investment by foreign carmakers such as Audi
and Honda Motor Co
Reuters reported in March that Daimler and Nissan had agreed
plans for a 50-50 Mexican joint venture designed to produce
future models for their Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz brands.
Sources previously told Reuters that an outline deal between
the companies would see Nissan build the next-generation
Mercedes GLA offroader and all-new Infiniti cars at its
Aguascalientes plant.
Rival BMW is also nearing a decision to build its
first assembly plant in Mexico, according to previous media
reports.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Edward Taylor and Laurence Frost;
Editing by Mark Potter)