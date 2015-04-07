FRANKFURT, April 7 German carmaker Daimler
on Tuesday said it would expand its cooperation with
strategic partner Nissan to develop a mid-sized pickup
truck for Mercedes-Benz.
The new Mercedes-Benz pickup will target commercial and
private clients and will share some of the underpinnings with an
all-new Nissan NP300 truck, Daimler and Nissan said in a joint
statement.
"Entering the rapidly growing segment of midsize pickups is
an important step in continuing our global growth path," Daimler
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said.
"Thanks to our well-established partnership with the
Renault-Nissan Alliance, we are able to drastically reduce the
time and cost to enter this key segment."
The Mercedes-Benz 1-ton pickup truck will be built by Nissan
in Cordoba, Argentina, along with the Nissan NP300 and the
Renault 1-ton truck, for Latin America.
The three trucks will also be built in the Nissan plant in
Barcelona, Spain, for other markets, excluding North America.
Production of the trucks at the two plants will start by the end
of the decade.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)