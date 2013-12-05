FRANKFURT Dec 5 Daimler said global
sales of its Mercedes-Benz auto brand rose to their highest-ever
level in November, growing by 10.9 percent to 133,441 cars
thanks to demand for its new E-Class model and a boost of sales
in China and North America.
In a statement on Thursday, Stuttgart-based Daimler said
year-to-date Mercedes-Benz sales increased 10.7 percent to a
record 1.32 million autos, powered by growth in all major
regions including Europe.
"We have already achieved last year's total sales volume and
we are the fastest-growing premium brand since the beginning of
the year," said Daimler management board member Ola Kaellenius.
