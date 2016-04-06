BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
BERLIN, April 6 Daimler said it expected its business to improve later in the year, after the introduction of its new E-Class model, strong demand for compact and locally made cars in China and weak truck markets weighed on earnings in the first quarter.
"We expect that the second half, with increasing availability of the new E-Class and attractive hedging rates, will be significantly better than the first half," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement on Wednesday, as Daimler held its annual shareholders' meeting.
The German carmaker is due to publish first-quarter financial results on April 22. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.