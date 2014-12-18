FRANKFURT Dec 18 German car and truck maker
Daimler said on Thursday it was setting aside an
additional 600 million euros ($738.3 million) to cover potential
costs related to an antitrust investigation into the industry by
the European Commission.
It said the additional provision would affect its earnings
this year but stuck with its forecast for 2014 earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) from ongoing business to rise
significantly from last year.
The European Commission said last month it had sent formal
charge sheets to several manufacturers it suspected of
price-fixing, marking the next phase of a complex investigation
that began with raids on a number of companies' headquarters in
January 2011.
($1 = 0.8127 euros)
