HAMBURG Oct 12 Daimler expects to
hit targets for a small increase in earnings this year, Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche said, counting on "profitable growth"
at its flagship luxury cars division.
Daimler has forecast the group's adjusted full-year
operating profit (EBIT) to slightly beat 2015 levels, with
higher earnings at Mercedes-Benz cars, vans and bus operations
seen offsetting a decline in trucks.
Sales of Mercedes-Benz branded cars jumped 12 percent in
September to 211,286 vehicles, the unit's best-ever monthly
result, with nine-month deliveries up by the same margin to a
record 1.54 million.
"We are on a very good track," Zetsche told a gathering of
reporters in Hamburg late on Tuesday. "I can confirm that our
guidance is valid."
Mercedes-Benz is "within reach" of its goal to become the
leading premium automaker in terms of volume and profitability
by 2020, Zetsche said, as the Stuttgart-based manufacturer looks
set to outsell German rivals BMW and Audi
this year.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan)