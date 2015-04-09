BRIEF-Bilia says Q1 operating profit rise 37 pct yr/yr
* Says we believe that demand for cars and service during Q2 of 2017 will be slightly better compared with corresponding quarter last year
STUTTGART, April 9 Daimler AG said it sold a one-year 3 billion yuan ($483.48 million) bond in a step to help the German luxury carmaker diversify its refinancing base and fund its expansion in China.
Daimler said on Thursday the bond carries a coupon of 4.8 percent.
Separately, Daimler on Thursday said it would start producing the GLA compact offroader at its factory in Beijing.
* Announced on Friday FY net profit of 23.4 million euros ($25.5 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago