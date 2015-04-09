STUTTGART, April 9 Daimler AG said it sold a one-year 3 billion yuan ($483.48 million) bond in a step to help the German luxury carmaker diversify its refinancing base and fund its expansion in China.

Daimler said on Thursday the bond carries a coupon of 4.8 percent.

Separately, Daimler on Thursday said it would start producing the GLA compact offroader at its factory in Beijing.

($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)