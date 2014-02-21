* Toughens peer group used to benchmark performance
* Rivals without investment-grade rating now excluded
FRANKFURT Feb 21 Daimler AG has
toughened its performance standards by weeding out weaker
rivals from a peer group used to calibrate profitability and
senior managers' pay, the German carmaker's annual report
showed.
The maker of Mercedes-Benz limousines said it will only
compare itself with companies that have an investment-grade
credit rating, a major shift which means it can no longer
measure performance against weaker firms like France's Renault
SA and Italy's Fiat SpA.
"This is significant because they are comparing themselves
to competitors that are harder to keep up with. In the past
Daimler often had it too easy," Metzler Bank automotive analyst
Juegen Pieper said.
Investors have criticised Daimler's performance, and the
profitability of its cars division, for lagging behind rivals
BMW and Audi in the past.
Mercedes-Benz Cars had a return on sales from ongoing
operations of 8 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 5.3
percent a year earlier.
The company aims to increase that to 10 percent in the
medium term. BMW and Audi, both of which have yet to publish
fourth-quarter results, last reported a quarterly automotive
operating margin of 9 and 9.4 percent, respectively.
In 2012 and 2013, Daimler set pay for management board
members partly by benchmarking the group's return on sales with
that of BMW AG and Volkswagen AG, Fiat, Honda Motor
Co, Volvo Car Group, Renault and Toyota
Motor Corp.
In 2014, the group will change to include all
stock-exchange-listed vehicle manufacturers with an automotive
proportion of more than 70 percent and an investment-grade
rating, the report said.
Daimler declined to comment on the exact composition of the
peer group.
But specifying listed companies makes it likely that Volvo
Cars, which is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group,
will drop out. Daimler will also be prevented from comparing
itself with General Motors Co or Peugeot
because they do not have investment-grade ratings.
Daimler might add Hyundai Motor Co and Ford
Motor Co.
It will continue to use average return on sales as its
performance measure, the report said.