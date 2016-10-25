FRANKFURT Oct 25 Mercedes-Benz said
it will launch a pickup truck in late 2017, becoming the first
German premium auto maker to enter one of the most lucrative
segments in the car industry.
Mercedes said the new "X-Class" will hit showrooms in
Australia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and Europe late next
year.
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche, said: "With the
Mercedes-Benz pickup, we will close one of the last gaps in our
portfolio."
Currently no launch date for the United States, the biggest
market for pickups, has been announced.
Pickup trucks have gained popularity mainly in the United
States, with sales of such models accounting for 90 percent of
global pretax margins at General Motors and Ford,
according to analysts.
On Tuesday, General Motors and FiatChrysler both
reported better than expected earnings mainly thanks to demand
for pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles in North America.
The segment has been moving upmarket with Ford's F-150 model
fetching prices of up to $50,000.
Daimler said the new pickup truck would be built by its Vans
division.
Germany's top car companies have been vying for the global
title of best-selling premium automaker, expanding into new
vehicle categories as a way to boost sales.
Deliveries of BMW's core brand reached a record
1.81 million last year. By comparison, Audi
sold 1.74 million cars and Mercedes-Benz sold 1.65
million of its own-branded passenger cars.
Production of the Mercedes pickup will take place at Renault
and Nissan plants, Daimler said.
Mercedes, Nissan and Renault have shared engines, plants and
vehicle underpinnings since they forged a cooperation alliance
in 2010.
For the European, Australian and South African markets,
Mercedes will start manufacturing the truck at the Nissan plant
in Barcelona, Spain, in 2017.
The X-Class for the Latin American market will roll off the
assembly lines at the Renault plant in Cordoba, Argentina,
starting in 2018, Daimler said.
