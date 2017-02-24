STUTTGART Feb 24 Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz Vans division is looking closely at a growing
demand in the United States for mid-sized pick-up trucks to see
whether there is market potential to launch its X-Class model
there, divisional head Volker Mornhinweg said on Friday.
Mercedes-Benz Vans has already developed a mid-sized pick-up
truck to be sold in South America and Europe, but has so far
shied away from launching it in the United States because
customers there have traditionally preferred full-sized
vehicles.
However, a recent shift in the United States back towards
mid-sized trucks was encouraging, Mornhinweg said at a news
conference in Stuttgart.
"In the past year the mid-sized truck market has come back a
bit. General Motors is launching a mid-sized truck. We
are watching developments very closely, and we will take a
decision at the appropriate time," Mornhinweg said.
Asked where Mercedes might build the pick-ups for sale in
the United States, Mornhinweg said that its current production
capacity in Argentina was unlikely to be sufficient to serve the
U.S. market. A new production site in the United States was
likely to be considered, he added.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)