FRANKFURT, June 18 Daimler will
"significantly" raise production capacity at its plant in
Tuscaloosa, Alabama from a current level of around 185,000 cars,
as it adds new models including its new C-Class sedan and a new
sports utility vehicle.
Daimler's push to expand vehicle production comes after car
sales in the United States recovered to levels seen before the
2007 financial crisis and after rival BMW said it
would raise U.S. production by 50 percent to 450,000 cars by
2016.
Daimler on Wednesday said it had started production of the
next generation C-Class in the United States.
A spokesman for the Stuttgart-based maker of Mercedes-Benz
cars declined to give a figure or a timeline for the U.S.
factory's planned production increase, but said it will be
"significantly above our previous capacity of SUV production".
In 2013, Tuscaloosa made 185,000 cars.
Daimler is raising manufacturing capability with the
introduction of its C-Class as part of a global rollout of its
best-selling model, which is already being produced in South
Africa and Germany.
The plant in Alabama currently makes sports utility models
including the M-Class and the GL-Class. In 2015, Tuscaloosa will
also start making the Concept SUV Coupe, Daimler said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)