WARSAW Oct 13 Poland has attracted a major investment in its automotive industry from the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"We have a decision on another, big investment, American one, in the automotive sector," Morawiecki said without providing more details.

He was speaking at news conference on Daimler's plans to build a 500 million euro engine plant in south-west Poland, which was announced in May.

The plant will make engines for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.

Markus Schaefer, board member for production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, who was also speaking at the new conference, said that the plant in Jawor, around 70 kilometres west of Wroclaw, would hire 500 people.

