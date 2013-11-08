FRANKFURT Nov 8 Daimler executives
are under investigation for suspicion of granting undue
advantage to Eckart von Klaeden after Chancellor Angela Merkel's
former aide joined the carmaker as a lobbyist, the Berlin
prosecutor's office said on Friday.
"A probe into granting undue advantage is targeting
executives at Daimler," a spokesman for the Berlin prosecutor
said.
Daimler said it will cooperate with authorities and remains
convinced that its executives acted correctly.
Germany's WirtschaftsWoche reported earlier that the probe
was targeted at Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche.
