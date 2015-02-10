STUTTGART Feb 10 Prosecutors in Berlin on
Tuesday said they had dropped a probe against Daimler
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche, investigating whether the
carmaker had "granted undue advantage" to a former aide of
Chancellor Angela Merkel by hiring the aide.
Prosecutors launched a probe in November 2013 looking at
whether Daimler had acted properly when it hired Eckart von
Klaeden, a former treasurer of Merkel's Christian Democrats, as
chief political lobbyist at Daimler.
"There were insufficient grounds for taking the matter
further; the investigation has been dropped," a spokesman for
the prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan)