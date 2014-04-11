UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
FRANKFURT, April 11 Daimler has started series production of its B-Class electric car, it said on Friday, with a planned launch of the vehicle in the United States in mid-2014, followed by deliveries in Germany later in the year.
The five-seater compact, which is being made in Rastatt, Germany, will have a driving range of around 200 kilometres before the battery needs to be recharged, Daimler said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.