FRANKFURT, April 11 Daimler has started series production of its B-Class electric car, it said on Friday, with a planned launch of the vehicle in the United States in mid-2014, followed by deliveries in Germany later in the year.

The five-seater compact, which is being made in Rastatt, Germany, will have a driving range of around 200 kilometres before the battery needs to be recharged, Daimler said.

