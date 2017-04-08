FRANKFURT, April 8 Germany's Daimler
will offer workers at its Mercedes-Benz trucks business
voluntary redundancy as it seeks to lower annual costs by 400
million euros ($424 million) through a mix of budget and
headcount reductions, a company spokesman said.
The group agreed with labour representatives to launch the
redundancy programme on May 1 to cut white-collar staff
positions, the spokesman said, confirming a report by German
daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.
Production workers will not be affected, he said.
"The decision was not easy, but considering the volatile
truck market and tough competition we did not see any other
choice," he said.
He said the company had no target for how many jobs would go
as part of the programme.
The paper had said Daimler aimed to reduce its staff of
15,000 by a total of between 1,000 and 2,000 through measures
including the voluntary redundancy programme, internal
transfers, early retirement and attrition.
($1 = 0.9431 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Susan Thomas)