BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
FRANKFURT, June 29 German carmaker Daimler topped up its underfunded pension assets by transferring a 3.1 percent stake in Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co worth 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), to its pension fund, the company said on Wednesday.
Daimler said the transfer will result in a onetime positive impact to its 2016 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of about 0.5 billon euros.
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said, "With this contribution we are again reinforcing our pension assets. Our aim in this is to safeguard our employees' pension benefits for the long term. Regardless of the share transfer we will continue the successful strategic alliance with the Renault/Nissan Alliance." ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.