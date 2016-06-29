* Daimler moves Renault Nissan stake to German pension fund
* Renault Nissan stake worth 1.8 bln euros
* Daimler had been concerned over French intervention at
Renault
FRANKFURT, June 29 Carmaker Daimler
on Wednesday topped up its German pension scheme by transferring
a stake in Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co
worth about 1.8 billion euros
($2 billion) to the fund.
Companies are having to look for ways to cope with pension
liabilities which have ballooned because low central bank
interest rates have cut investment returns, creating funding
gaps in many pension schemes.
"With this contribution we are again reinforcing our pension
assets," Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said. "Our aim
in this is to safeguard our employees' pension benefits for the
long term.
"Regardless of the share transfer we will continue the
successful strategic alliance with the Renault/Nissan Alliance."
Daimler said the transfer would result in a one-time
positive impact to its 2016 earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) of about 0.5 billon euros.
The German carmaker has already topped up its German pension
fund to help to meet long-term payout obligations. It made a 1
billion euros contribution in December 2015, and a 2.5 billion
euros payment in 2014.
Daimler acquired 3.1 percent in the share capital of Renault
and Nissan in 2010 as part of a reciprocal investment to
accompany a strategic partnership for sharing engines, platforms
and manufacturing facilities between Renault Nissan and Daimler.
Earlier this year, Daimler expressed concerns about the
French government's attempts to increase its voting rights in
the French carmaker because of a divergence from the "one share
one vote principle."
The French government, which recently increased its stake in
Renault, proposed introducing a law to grant double voting
rights to long term-shareholders.
