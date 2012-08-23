* Cars could be made in eastern Europe from 2016 -paper
* Cars could include small Mercedes off-roader -paper
* Decision could be made by end-2012 -paper
* Daimler, Renault decline to comment
* Daimler shares up 0.4 pct to 41.89 euros
By Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer
FRANKFURT, Aug 23 German carmaker Daimler
is considering making passenger cars for its core
Mercedes brand with partners Renault and Nissan
, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported,
without saying where it got the information.
The first cars might be constructed jointly from 2016 in
eastern Europe and could include a small Mercedes off-road
vehicle, and cars for Nissan's premium brand Infiniti, the paper
said, adding a decision might be taken at the end of 2012.
For Daimler, joint production with Nissan is designed to
narrow the gap with luxury-market leader BMW and
Volkswagen's Audi whose second-quarter
operating margins of 11.6 percent and 11.5 percent respectively
far exceeded the 8.6 percent at Mercedes.
"Mercedes is lagging its key rivals and has been under
strong pressure for about a year to post better results," said
Frankfurt-based Metzler Bank analyst Juergen Pieper. "They're
trying hard to shake off their loser image."
Spokesmen for Daimler and Renault declined to comment. The
shares at Stuttgart-based Daimler rose 0.4 percent, or 18 cents,
to 41.89 euros as of 1016 GMT.
Under intense pressure to shave costs, automakers have
sought to develop or expand alliances that give them access to
car segments not yet in their portfolio or to new markets.
General Motors Co and PSA Peugeot Citroen
announced a global alliance in February with the U.S. automaker
taking a 7 percent stake in Peugeot as part of a deal that
includes pooled purchasing and research and development.
GM is banking on the partnership to help it reverse 12 years
of losses in Europe while Peugeot hopes to boost sales outside
its core European market.
BMW and Toyota Motor Corp agreed in June to extend
their cooperation to a bigger strategic alliance including
projects on fuel cells, electrified powertrains and lightweight
construction. The move caused BMW to end cooperation with GM and
its partner Peugeot.
Daimler, Renault and Nissan announced their alliance in
April 2010, three years after the German manufacturer extricated
itself from a tie-up with U.S. carmaker Chrysler, one of the
least successful deals in global auto-making.
Daimler, Renault and Nissan have since been forming closer
links and exploring ways to share vehicle, engine and other
technologies to save development costs and respond faster to
market needs.
"Nissan is a good, respectable partner," said Pieper, adding
there was no need for concern at Daimler that opening up
Mercedes to co-production might harm its reputation.
"A jointly-built SUV makes good sense. Such customers aren't
as sensitive as S-Class buyers."
Two months ago, Daimler and Nissan struck a deal on trucks
under which Daimler's Japanese truck unit Mitsubishi Fuso will
supply its Fuso Canter light truck to Nissan, while Nissan will
make the Atlas F24 truck available to Fuso.
Nissan and Daimler also plan to produce Mercedes-Benz
gasoline engines at Nissan's Tennessee factory from 2014 to be
fitted on Mercedes and Infiniti models.
