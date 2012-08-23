FRANKFURT Aug 23 German carmaker Daimler
is considering building passenger cars of its core
Mercedes brand with its partners Renault and Nissan
, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported,
without saying where it obtained the information.
The first cars might be constructed jointly from 2016 in
eastern Europe and could include a small Mercedes off-road
vehicle, and cars of Nissan's premium brand Infiniti, the paper
said.
The companies might decide about the project at the end of
the year, it said.
A spokesman for Daimler declined to comment.
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Alden Bentley)