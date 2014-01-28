BERLIN Jan 28 Mercedes-Benz
production chief Andreas Renschler is leaving the German
carmaker "for personal reasons" with immediate effect, parent
Daimler said on Tuesday.
Renschler, who took the job last April after running
Daimler's trucks division for years, will be replaced by Markus
Schaefer, head of production planning at Mercedes passenger
cars, the automaker said in a statement.
"I very much regret that he (Renschler) is leaving the
company for personal reasons," Daimler Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche said, noting Renschler's contribution to last year's
launch of the Mercedes flagship S-Class sedan.
"His broad knowledge of our production business and
international experience gathered from his positions in the
United States give him excellent qualifications for this job,"
the CEO said.
A spokesman for the company could not immediately be reached
for further comment.
Daimler narrowed a sales gap with its German premium-car
rivals BMW and Volkswagen's Audi last
year, thanks to a spate of redesigned compact vehicles. The
Stuttgart-based manufacturer dropped to third place in the
luxury-sales race behind Audi in 2011.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)