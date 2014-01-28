* Mercedes-Benz production chief Renschler quits
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 28 Daimler on
Tuesday announced the surprise resignation of Andreas Renschler,
head of manufacturing at Mercedes-Benz Cars, in a move that
tightens Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's grip on the company.
Renschler, who is leaving the company of his own accord and
with immediate effect, took on his job in April as part of a
broader executive reshuffle which saw Zetsche's contract
extended by only three rather than five years.
"I very much regret that he is leaving the company for
personal reasons," Zetsche said in a statement which also
announced that Markus Schaefer, previously head of production
planning at Mercedes-Benz Cars, would take on most of
Renschler's responsibilities.
Zetsche remains head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, a division which
includes luxury cars and the Smart brand.
The issue of succession at Daimler won't become acute until
closer to 2016, when Zetsche's contract expires, but Renschler's
departure removes one candidate who might have succeeded him.
A company spokesman said Renschler left for purely personal
reasons.
Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst at ISI Group said: "Given
Renschler left of his own will, it needs to be seen where he
turns up next. Maybe the right man to sort out Volkswagen
Group's trucks assets."
Daimler had forced Renschler, who was previously head of
Daimler trucks, to switch jobs with Mercedes-Benz production and
purchasing chief Wolfgang Bernhard, in a move that would allow
both men to showcase their potential.
Bernhard is still seen as a contender to get the top job at
Daimler but his tough management style has met resistance among
members of the company's powerful labour unions, which control
half the seats on the supervisory board.
"The latest move means Zetsche's position is uncontested," a
Daimler staffer, who declined to be named, said on Tuesday.
Daimler narrowed a sales gap with its German premium-car
rivals BMW and Volkswagen's Audi last
year, thanks to a spate of redesigned compact vehicles. The
Stuttgart-based manufacturer dropped to third place in the
luxury-sales race behind Audi in 2011.
