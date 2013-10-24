FRANKFURT Oct 24 Daimler expects
industrial free cash flow, a major factor when it comes to
funding dividend payments and acquisitions, to be negative in
the fourth quarter, its finance chief told analysts on Thursday.
Bodo Uebber said Daimler now anticipated, however, that free
cash flow for the full year would surpass the 2-billion-euro
mark ($2.76 billion), after previously forecasting 1-2 billion
euros including consolidation effects such as the sale of its
EADS stake.
For the first nine months of the year, free cash flow was a
positive 3.88 billion euros, 5 billion euros more than in the
year-earlier period.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Mara Sheahan)