FRANKFURT, April 22 Daimler Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said the car and truck maker has set up a task force to monitor the potential impact of a British exit from the European Union.

"We are monitoring the situation very carefully. We anticipate a rise in market volatility. In the short term there will be an impact on gross domestic product in the United Kingdom as well as in Europe," Uebber told journalists on a call to discuss first quarter results.

Separately, Daimler said it anticipates slightly positive currency tailwinds on a full-year basis after the car and truck maker said first quarter earnings were hit by currency headwinds.