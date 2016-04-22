BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses Cascade's request to to convene EGM
* HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT
FRANKFURT, April 22 Daimler Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said the car and truck maker has set up a task force to monitor the potential impact of a British exit from the European Union.
"We are monitoring the situation very carefully. We anticipate a rise in market volatility. In the short term there will be an impact on gross domestic product in the United Kingdom as well as in Europe," Uebber told journalists on a call to discuss first quarter results.
Separately, Daimler said it anticipates slightly positive currency tailwinds on a full-year basis after the car and truck maker said first quarter earnings were hit by currency headwinds. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT
ROME, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Prompt humanitarian action has kept drought-ridden Somalia from sliding into famine so far but more resources, better security and increased access to remote areas are needed to bring the country back from the brink, experts said on Tuesday.