STUTTGART Feb 5 Daimler's fourth-quarter operating profit rose 10 percent as new model launches and rising demand in the United States and China helped the German premium carmaker to raise sales and profit margins at its Mercedes-Benz division.

The global rollout of a new version of its top selling C-Class sedan helped Mercedes raise its operating margin, lifting overall adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 2.82 billion euros ($3.20 billion) above the 2.66 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

In the fourth quarter the return on sales from ongoing business at Mercedes-Benz Cars came in at 8.3 percent, up from 7.5 percent in the same period last year.

On a full-year basis the return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars was 8 up from 6.2 percent in 2013.

Daimler said it would propose a dividend of 2.45 euros a share, the highest ever.

Earnings momentum will continue next year. Daimler said it expects significant growth in revenue, EBIT and unit sales from ongoing business. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)