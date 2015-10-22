BERLIN Oct 22 Daimler's third-quarter operating profit jumped almost a third as strong demand in Europe and China coupled with an ongoing model offensive spurred luxury-car sales to a record.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 3.66 billion euros ($4.15 billion), Daimler said on Thursday, beating a 3.39 billion-euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Daimler stuck to its guidance for a significant gain in deliveries, revenue and EBIT, benefiting from a raft of new models. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)