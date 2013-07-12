* Daimler Q2 EBIT 5.2 bln euros
* EBIT boosted by 3.2 bln euros from EADS stake sale
* Affirms FY outlook
* Shares jump 5.6 percent
* Daimler rebounding from Q1 low - analyst
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, July 12 German automaker Daimler
said its second-quarter operating profit more than
doubled as it booked a one-off gain from selling its stake in
aerospace group EADS and the Mercedes division bounced back from
a weak start to 2013.
Stuttgart-based Daimler has struggled to match German rivals
BMW and Volkswagen's Audi for scale and
efficiency in smaller cars or to equal their success in China.
But the world's third-largest premium car manufacturer has
begun a new phase of model roll-outs and is hacking away at its
cost base with a goal of 2 billion euros in savings by the end
of next year, with one-third of that expected in 2013.
Excluding the 3.2 billion euros it made on the EADS
sale, Daimler earned 2.0 billion euros before interest and tax,
up from 917 million euros in the first three months of 2013.
Three analysts had expected a figure of 1.7 billion euros on
average.
Shares in Daimler rose 5.6 percent to 52.06 euros in
Frankfurt after the results release, which came almost two weeks
ahead of schedule.
The company said it expected to exceed its first-half EBIT
in the second half of the year.
"The implication clearly is that Daimler is bouncing back"
from the first quarter, said Frankfurt-based Bankhaus Metzler
analyst Juergen Pieper. "Cost savings and forthcoming model
releases should underpin a second-half uptrend."
Daimler's overhauled flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class will hit
European dealerships in the third quarter then rolled out
overseas in the fourth.
For now, its profits are yet to return to the levels seen a
year ago - EBIT undershot the 2.2 billion euros seen in the
second quarter of 2012.
The Mercedes luxury-car division earned 1.04 billion euros
in the latest quarter, 21 percent less than a year ago,
reflecting an ongoing slump in core European markets and the
company's distribution problems in China.
Daimler reaffirmed a full-year forecast that 2013 earnings
would fall short of last year's 8.125 billion euros, a level it
had previously aimed to reach again this year.
The Stuttgart-based carmaker's move to sell its EADS holding
came after EADS shareholders approved changes in its ownership
structure earlier this year, allowing Daimler to exit the
company.
EADS was formed in 2000 from the merger of several European
aerospace companies, including Daimler's DASA. The German
carmaker received a 30 percent stake after EADS's creation,
scaling it down over time.
Daimler did not report second-quarter net profit. It is due
to publish detailed quarterly results on July 24.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
