* Books 1.7 bln euro one-off gain in Q2 related to EADS
* Mercedes achieves 30 pct of 2013 planned cost cuts in H1
* CEO hopes for solution soon over dispute with France
(Adds CFO comments on cashflow outlook)
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, July 24 With improved margins, a
focus on cost savings and a suite of new models hitting the
showroom, German luxury carmaker Daimler provided
evidence on Wednesday that it has turned the corner after a
disastrous start to the year.
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand, which has struggled to keep
up with the growth rates of larger premium brands BMW
and Volkswagen's Audi, lowered profit targets in
April for the second time in six months.
But its detailed second-quarter accounts showed signs of a
recovery, even after stripping out a previously reported one-off
accounting gain of 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on the sale
of a stake in European planemaker EADS in April.
Net profit after minorities doubled to 2.8 billion euros in
the quarter. Analysts said the figures showed healthy cashflow
and suggested Mercedes had not bought market share at the cost
of margin-eroding incentives.
"There were no nasty surprises hiding in the results so the
overall picture is encouraging and confirms the positive
sentiment from the preliminary figures," said Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg's Frank Biller.
Bernstein's Max Warburton said the release "suggests the
improvement in profitability is genuine.
"Capacity utilisation was good, fixed-cost coverage
excellent and ... margins went up," Warburton said, adding that
inventories appeared to be under control and investors would be
reassured by Daimler's more confident tone in reiterating its
outlook for the rest of the year.
Daimler's group adjusted operating margin jumped to 6.9
percent in the second quarter from 2.6 percent in the previous
period - a level more typical of mass market carmakers.
Excluding consolidation effects such as the sale of its EADS
stake, free cashflow swung to a positive 1.5 billion euros from
a negative 1.1 billion in the first three months of 2013.
Finance chief Bodo Uebber cautioned the improved quarterly
performance did not prompt him to raise his 2013 forecast for
cashflow, a key factor when funding debt and dividend payments,
since fixed capital investment was slated to rise by 50 percent
in the second half over the first one.
Shares in Daimler were up 1.44 percent at 53.42 euros by
1600 GMT, while Germany's blue-chip index DAX gained
0.78 percent.
NEW MODELS
Mercedes is just hitting the "sweet spot" of its model
cycle: its new S-Class flagship limousine hit European showrooms
last weekend, joining an extensively refreshed E-Class which has
been rolled out in Europe and the United States and will reach
China in the coming days. Early next year it follows with the
next generation of its best-selling C-Class, while also entering
the booming compact SUV segment.
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters during a
conference call that the new model launches would not suffice to
offset the damage from the very weak first quarter, however,
reaffirming that operating profit would fall this year.
He said Mercedes remained on track to achieve its full 600
million euros in slated cost cuts, even though only about 180
million in savings were booked in the first half.
A similar programme at its trucks division also only met 30
percent of its annual target during the first half.
"It's natural that the accumulated amount of savings will
increase throughout the course of the year," Zetsche said.
"While we still have 70 percent left to go at both cars and
trucks, we are certain we will at least achieve the planned
targets by the end of the year."
Asked about France's unilateral decision to block the sale
of new Mercedes cars because they use an air-conditioning
refrigerant being phased out by the European Union, the Daimler
CEO said talks between Germany, the EU and France to resolve the
situation continued.
"We hope that we can come to a reasonable solution very
soon," said Zetsche.
European Industry Commissioner Antonio Tajani recently gave
provisional backing to Paris while Daimler believes the French
move violates laws governing the single market.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
