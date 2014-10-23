* Operating profit up 67 pct to 3.73 bln euros
* To spend 22 bln euros on plants, equipment, R&D in 2014/15
* Mercedes-Benz return on sales strongest for 3 yrs
* Daimler cashflow strong, but no large acquisitions planned
(Adds CFO comment on improved pricing, liquidity)
By Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer
FRANKFURT, Oct 23 Daimler AG lifted
sales and profits at its core Mercedes-Benz luxury car division
in the third quarter, showing the group is narrowing the gap
with rivals Audi and BMW.
The results are a sign that the Stuttgart-based company's
efforts to regain the top spot in luxury cars it last held in
2004 are beginning to have an impact. But some analysts question
whether Daimler has enough momentum to catch peers, whose profit
margins have surged ahead.
Daimler is modernising its production facilities to regain
ground. In total, the company will spend 22 billion euros on
plants, equipment and research and development in 2014 to 2015,
Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber told journalists.
Daimler will focus on strengthening its core business rather
than making large acquisitions, despite a recent windfall from
the sale of a 4 percent stake in Tesla, Uebber said, declining
to elaborate on whether this precluded smaller acquisitions such
as taking a stake in motorbike maker MV Agusta.
Although Daimler's industrial cash flow was healthy, Uebber
said he would retain it for investments in the company's
operating business rather than in special dividends or
takeovers. "In this volatile time we want to sit on a high level
of liquidity," Uebber said.
Mercedes-Benz Car's return on sales from ongoing business
rose to 8.6 percent in the third quarter from 7.6 percent, its
highest level for this measure of profitability in more than
three years thanks to improved pricing. This performance helped
to boost group operating profit (EBIT) by 67 percent.
But Juergen Pieper, automotive analyst at Metzler bank, said
Mercedes cars margins were not yet satisfactory.
"I think Daimler has peaked. The margin in the cars division
is really good for Mercedes standards, but it is not where it
should be for a leading premium manufacturer."
Daimler said it still expected a significant rise in group
core profit for 2014 and that sales of Mercedes-Benz and smart
branded vehicles would rise above 1.6 million vehicles from 1.57
million last year, as new models help to ride out a slowdown in
worldwide passenger car demand and prop up price levels.
Mercedes said it will maintain a similar rate of production
in the fourth quarter, even as global passenger car sales slow
to 3 percent growth this year, down from an earlier forecast of
4-5 percent, as the Ukraine-Russia crisis and emerging markets
dampen demand.
Shares in Daimler slid 0.1 percent to 59.70 euros by 0124
GMT, underperforming a 0.46 percent rise in the German blue-chip
DAX.
Analyst Pieper also said he was concerned about the
company's exposure to the trucks market, which is heavily
dependent on shaky emerging markets.
On a group level, Daimler's core profit (EBIT) was 3.73
billion euros ($4.72 billion), including a 1.01 billion-euro
gain from the sale of a 50 percent stake in Rolls-Royce Power
Systems.
Core earnings from the ongoing business rose 21 percent to
2.79 billion euros, helped by strong sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars
that bucked a trend of slowing demand for passenger cars, and
steady sales of trucks.
LAGGING PEERS
Commerzbank auto analyst Daniel Schwarz said: "Earnings
quality was good and Daimler has not reached the peak of its
product cycle yet, so there is no reason why they can't also
earn as much as peers."
The company unveiled a new S-Class flagship limousine in
July 2013 and its compact models, which include the GLA
offroader and the B-Class, have been recently launched or
overhauled.
Earnings momentum is expected to continue as a new
generation of its C-Class sedan, the company's best selling
model which accounts for about 30 percent of sales, went into
production in China, the world's largest car market, in July.
Earnings momentum will continue next year, with the global
rollout of the GLA offroader, the AMG GT Coupe, and a new
long-wheelbase version of the S-Class, Daimler said.
In previous quarters, the return on sales margin at Mercedes
has lagged that of its German peers.
In the second quarter, BMW's automotive margin,
came in at 11.7 percent, exceeding the 7.9 percent achieved by
Mercedes-Benz and 9.9 percent by Volkswagen's Audi
.
Last year, BMW was the leading luxury car manufacturer with
1.65 million vehicles sold worldwide. Audi was next at 1.57
million and Daimler in third place, with 1.47 million
Mercedes-Benz branded cars sold.
Daimler is the first of the German premium auto makers to
release third-quarter results, which included the group's
best-ever month for sales of Mercedes-Benz cars in September,
benefiting from new models and growing demand in China.
.
Volkswagen is due to report on Oct. 30 and BMW on Nov. 4.
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
