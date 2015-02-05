* Q4 adjusted EBIT 2.82 bln euros vs forecast 2.66 bln euros
* To pay highest-ever dividend of 2.45 euros a share
* Shares rise over 2 pct
(adds fund manager, more analyst comments, background)
By Edward Taylor
STUTTGART, Feb 5 Strong demand for Mercedes cars
in China will help Daimler to deliver a big rise in
sales and profit this year, the German luxury carmaker said on
Thursday, as forecast-beating quarterly earnings lifted its
shares to a 15-year high.
The company's main Mercedes-Benz Cars division has lagged
rivals Audi and BMW in terms of
sales and profitability in recent years, but hot-selling new
models such as the C-Class sedan are helping it to close the
gap, including in China, the world's biggest auto market.
"You can see that product initiatives from the past two
years are beginning to pay off," said Stefan Bauknecht, a fund
manager at Germany's DWS. "The new C-Class as well as the
S-Class are doing well, even better than expected in some
cases."
Shares in Daimler rose more than 2 percent to a 15-year high
of 84.69 euros, leading a flat German DAX index.
"Daimler is on an upward curve," Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche told reporters, announcing the company's biggest-ever
dividend. "We plan to attain a level of earnings that has never
been seen before at this company."
Daimler, which also sells trucks and vans, is the first of
the big German premium carmakers to release quarterly results,
with some analysts concerned that slowing Chinese economic
growth could curb a major source of demand in recent years.
There was little sign of that in Daimler's fourth quarter,
with earnings before interest, tax and one-off items jumping 10
percent to 2.82 billion euros ($3.23 billion). That beat
analysts' average forecast of 2.66 billion euros in a Reuters
poll.
"It is the (Chinese) market that will determine who comes
out on top in the premium segment. And Mercedes-Benz still has
plenty of room to grow in China," Zetsche said.
"NEAR FAULTLESS"
The proposed dividend of 2.45 euros per share, equating to
37.6 percent of net profit, was also above analysts' 2.42 euros
forecast. Daimler said it aimed to raise its payout ratio to
around 40 percent in coming years.
Bankhaus Lampe analysts, who rate Daimler shares a "buy",
said the results confirmed their view the company would
outperform Audi and BMW this year.
"Near faultless," Bernstein analysts said of the results,
though they rate the stock "market-perform", saying good news is
priced in.
Zetsche said cost cutting and a shift by customers to buy
more profitable sports utility vehicles rather than sedans would
also boost earnings.
In the fourth quarter, Mercedes-Benz's return on sales from
ongoing business rose to 8.7 percent from 8.0 percent a year
before. Audi's 2013 return on sales was 10.1 percent and BMW's
automotive operating margin was 9.4 percent.
"It is now realistic to expect Mercedes-Benz may reach a
return on sales of around 10 percent," DWS's Bauknecht said.
DWS's parent Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management owns about 1.1
percent of Daimler's shares.
At 1135 GMT, the shares were up 1.3 percent at 83.7 euros,
beating a 1 percent rise in the European cars sector.
($1 = 0.8737 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Georgina
Prodhan and Mark Potter)