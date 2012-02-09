STUTTGART Feb 9 Daimler forecast profitability would likely decline in 2012 after posting on Thursday better-than-expected quarterly net profit that allowed the company to significantly hike its dividend.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 39 percent in the fourth quarter exactly as expected, but its net income jumped by over half to 1.79 billion euros ($2.37 billion), significantly higher than the 1.39 billion estimated in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts.

"The Daimler Group expects that its unit sales will increase again significantly this year, and that its revenue will also continue to grow," it said in a statement.

"Daimler aims to post EBIT from the ongoing business in the magnitude of the prior year," it added, proposing to hike its dividend to 2.20 euros per share from 1.85 euros. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)