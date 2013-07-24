FRANKFURT, July 24 German luxury carmaker
Daimler said on Wednesday its net profit before
minorities tripled to 4.58 billion euros ($6.05 billion) in the
second quarter thanks to a significant one-off gain from the
revaluation and sale of its EADS stake.
Earnings per share rose to 2.65 euros from 1.39 euros a year
earlier, with 1.40 euros stemming from the EADS effect.
Daimler had said back in March that its second-quarter net
profit after minorities would get a boost of 1.34 billion euros,
or 1.25 euros per share, following the revaluation of a stake in
EADS that it has since sold.
The company had published preliminary quarterly results
earlier this month that beat expectations and reaffirmed its
forecast for lower operating profit from its ongoing business,
lifting the stock to a two-year high.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)